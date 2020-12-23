Regional News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Land guards terrorising us, we shall retaliate with guns, cutlasses - Jamasi residents warn

The aggrieved residents have registered their displeasure to the police several times

Residents of Ejisu- Jamasi (K.Lebi) area in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region are calling on the Ashanti Regional Police Command and the Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll to come to their aid over what they describe as maltreatment meted out to them by land guards in the area.



According to them, land guards have over the past years been disturbing them but several reports made to the Ejisu District police command have yielded no result.



To the residents, they have lost hope in the police, and if the Ashanti Regional Police command therefore if Otumfuo Osei Tutu II does not act swiftly to address the land guard menace in the area, they would be forced to take the law into their own hands.



"If the land guards venture our community again, we would be compelled to face them with guns and machetes, at least kill one of them. Asantehene and President Akufo-Addo, we need your intervention", they stipulated.



Addressing a press conference yesterday at Ejisu Jamasi to register their displeasure the residents alleged that, sometimes the land guards are accompanied by police and people dressed up like National Security Operatives who join hands to brutalize them and fire gun shots on their plots of lands.”



The worried residents continued that “we have police medical forms and hospital reports as well as pictures of some of the injuries suffered in the hands of these land guards, which have received no attention from the Ejisu police.



"We have on several occasions report the case to the Ejisu District police command but they have denied having anything to do with the activities of land guards.



One of them expressed his ordeal after he nearly lost his life when he was kept inside a car boot for hours after he was arrested by these land guards.

