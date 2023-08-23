You are here: HomeNews2023 08 23Article 1829954

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Land fraud: Otumfuo refers destooled chief to police for prosecution - Report

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Nana Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Nana Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The agony of Nana Kwaku Duah III, the destooled Chief of Abuontem, seems to be getting worse as he has been referred to police to face prosecution for multiple sale of land.

On Monday, August 21, 2023, Nana Kwaku Duah III faced public disgrace and humiliation as he faced the Kumasi Traditional Council presided over by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on charges of the illegal sale of land, assault on his own elders who disagreed with him and related offences.

After elaborate deliberation on the matter, during which Nana Kwaku Duah III had enough time and opportunity to explain himself and plead for mitigation, he was found guilty and promptly destooled and stripped of all privileges in accordance with the Asante custom.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after exhausting the traditional bit of the Chief’s troubles, ordered his hand over to the police so that he can face prosecution over his roles in the multiple land sales.

The Asantehene seems to have launched a crackdown on his chiefs who engage in customarily unacceptable or illegal acts.

Several chiefs have suffered consequences for one act or another recently, especially with regard to land sales.

Sportsleading sports icon

Ernest Nuamah joins the Ligue 1 side

Michael Essien speaks highly of Lyon as Ernest Nuamah joins French giants

Businessleading business icon

Proposed BoG Head Office being built at Ridge, Accra

All you need to know about BoG's new US$250m head office

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin

LilWin begs Otumfuo to destool more chiefs to bring sanity

Africaleading africa news icon

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appears in a video on Telegram which suggests he is in Africa

Making Africa 'more free' - Wagner chief appears 'somewhere in the Sahel'

Opinionsleading opinion icon

A file photo

The prudent path: Why Ghana, a non-aligned country should avoid military intervention in the Republic of Niger