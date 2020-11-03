General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: GNA

Land Commission introduces online service

The Land Commission, as part of measures to improve service to clients, will from Monday, November 9, 2020, provide an online service.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and signed by Alhaji Sulemana Mahama, Executive Secretary, the Lands Commission said the initiative would increase satisfaction, enhance productivity and improve its service delivery.



It said the platform would give an opportunity for clients to submit applications, requests and make electronic payment for services and track applications remotely.



The Commission announced that due to exercises to get the online platform functional, there would be intermittent disruptions and delays to services provided at its Client Access Unit (CSAU) in Accra and Tema, therefore, “Management regrets any inconvenience this may cause.”





