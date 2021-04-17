Lambussie MP supports artisans with working tools

Regional News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Bassing Kamaldeen, Contributor

The Member of Parliament of the Lambussie constituency in the Upper West Region, Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi has provided the needed tools to support artisanship in his constituency.



The support is to assist in various vocational training with several sewing machines, hairdryers and welding equipment in his unrelenting quest and strenuous efforts to developing the human resource capacity in the vocational sector.



Fight against poverty



He vows to stamp out poverty and youth unemployment through entrepreneurial/skills development, vocational training, job creation and increased income. In relation to the above development, he called on curriculum developers to emphasize technical/vocational skills development to guarantee the sustainable livelihood of the teeming youth since the public sector is overly saturated and overwhelmed with job demands.







The donation, he remarked “was in fulfilment of my pledge to support the youth to develop vocational and technical skills to enable them to earn decent and sustainable jobs in the private sector” The presentation was done to trade men and women who have either completed their training or still in the course of training.



Dignitaries present



Also present at the presentation was the District Chief Executive of the Lambussie district, Hon. Braimah Wiekana, who expressed his sincere gratitude to the Hon Member of Parliament for the support to the artisans. He says the support has come at an opportune time when most young men and women complete their vocational training with the requisite technical skills but lack the needed tools to start up their own businesses. To this end, he entreated the beneficiaries to develop a maintenance culture and put the tools into good use.







Earlier donations



It is refreshing to note that, at the beginning of the year 2021, the Hon Member of Parliament made similar donations to support the underprivileged and persons with disability in his constituency as part of efforts to cushion the socially excluded and persons with disability in the constituency. This, he remarked, is part of his agenda to ensure social inclusion for the less privileged in the constituency through employable skills.



Beneficiaries expressed gratitude



The beneficiaries were overwhelmed with joy as they expressed their profound gratitude for the support and prayed fervently to God Almighty to increase the Hon. Member of Parliament in knowledge and give him the needed sense of direction and blessings in his relentless and endless quest to addressing the numerous challenges facing the constituency. To this end, they promised to put the tools provided them into good use to reap the full benefits therefrom.







Past leadership failures



In a related development, it was observed that, if all his predecessors had tackle the avalanche of problems facing the constituency this way as he skillfully seems to have mastered, it wouldn’t have been in its current deplorable state of melancholy and tattered penury, deprivation, poverty, high level of illiteracy, teenage pregnancy among others. As a result, the constituents entreated the Hon. Member of Parliament to keep up with his unwavering commitment in resolving their plight as they shall reward him for his good works.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Hon. Member of Parliament, Hon. Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi reaffirmed his unwavering commitment and tenacity to addressing the plethora of challenges; including but not limited to teenage pregnancy, insecurity, poverty, high level of illiteracy, early marriage and unemployment among the teeming youth facing the constituency; which have been left unattended to in time past.







This, he said could be achieved through youth employment and empowerment, skills development, education and increased productivity in the agricultural sector as he urged his constituents to shoulder the Nana Addo led government as the government remains focused on delivering the key promise made to Ghanaians.



Be that as it may, the Hon. Member of Parliament expressed his profound gratitude to the constituents for reposing the confidence and trust in him to push the developmental agenda of the constituency forward, saying “With the strength of God by my side and with your support, I shall not fail you”.



Teamwork and spirit



He added that for far too long, the constituency has remained a miserable poor shadow of its self since its inception and that the time is now more than ever, for all to come together to pull resources and technical support in securing the future of the youth and the constituency as a whole. To this end, he called on all members to put their hands on deck, shun attitudes of nonchalance and work collectively and in unity with a determined spirit of unfettered passion for development. “We cannot afford to fail. And do, we must!” he remarked.