Regional News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: GNA

Lambussie MP embarks on 'Thank You Tour'

MP for Lambussie Constituency, Dr. Bakye Yelviel-Dong Baligi

Dr. Bakye Yelviel-Dong Baligi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Lambussie Constituency, has embarked on a "Thank You Tour" to express his appreciation to the electorates for electing him to represent them in Parliament.



The tour, which started on February 15, 2021, formed part of the MP's pledge to foster close ties with his people in order to speed up development in the area.



The MP had so far visited 25 communities and hoped to cover the remaining communities in the Constituency.



The tour was also to fulfill his campaign pledge of remaining accessible and accountable to his constituents when voted into office.



Addressing scores of members of the communities, Dr. Baligi expressed gratitude to the electorate for the confidence they had reposed in him and called for their continual support to enable him to accomplish his development agenda for the Constituency.



The MP during his "Thank You Tour" donated an air conditioner to the Lambussie police command as part of fulfilling his campaign pledge.



"This is in fulfillment of a promise I made to you during my campaign that I will provide you with an air conditioner,” he said.



Dr. Baligi added that his outfit would provide the Command with a motorcycle to aid them in their routine patrol of the District.



Meanwhile, the chiefs and people of the communities were grateful to the MP for visiting to thank them for voting him to power.



"This has never happened in the history of the Constituency where an MP elected came to thank the electorate for voting for him," they said.



Some of the communities the MP visited were Nyango, Nabaala, Taalipuo, Buu, Dandapruku, Kunta, Kpaanagaun, Dahile, Happa, Bamwon, Nichilli No.1, Nichilli No. 2, Tapumu and Kyetu.



The rest are Kohuo, Kadilgo, Tanpuori, Billaw No.1, Billaw No 2, Kelegaun, Chebogo, Hiineten, Liero, Bognour, and Bulli.