Health News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: GNA

Lambussie Health Directorate urges staff to commit to improved services

Bin-Eranaa Jerdu Nuhu, Ag. District Health Director for Lambussie District in blue

The Lambussie District Health Directorate in the Upper West Region has urged its health staff to remain committed in providing quality health care to citizens to help maintain improved health care services in the area.



It said apart from the year 2020 where the District recorded one institutional maternal death, the District had for three consecutive years recorded zero maternal death, attributing this achievement to the continuous efforts from health staff in the area.



Mr Bin-Eranaa Jerdu Nuhu, Acting District Health Director for Lambussie District, gave encouragement during the presentation of awards to some Community Health Officers at its 2020 Annual Health Performance Review Report meeting in Lambussie.



This was in recognition of their hardwork and contribution towards educating community members in the District on COVID-19 and the need to observe the safety protocols.



The event was held on the theme “Improving The Utilization of Maternal and Child Health Services in The Context of COVID-19 ".



The 2020 annual report highlighted some health issues including Maternal and Child Health, Nutrition, Disease Surveillance, Immunization among others.



Mr Nuhu highlighting some of the District's achievement said Antenatal care (ANC) and Skilled Delivery services had increased from 58.9 per cent and 35.6 per cent in 2019 to 62.1 per cent and 42.7 per cent in 2020, respectively.



He indicated that due to continuous education on Antenatal care (ANC), there had been a significant reduction in anaemia among pregnant women leading to a decrease from 52.9 per cent in 2019 to 44.2 per cent in 2020.



"Thirty-nine severe acute malnourished children were identified with 91.3 per cent of them cured and discharged whiles the rest still being managed," he added.



Mr Nuhu said though the District recorded some COVID-19 cases in 2020, intense disease surveillance led to 28 suspected yellow fever cases, 57 suspected measles, 18 suspected meningitis with four death, 10 positive tuberculosis and 18 AFP among others being recorded in 2020.



He, however, commended the District Assembly, MP, chiefs and other partners for supporting the Directorate with COVID-19 logistics as well as renovation and building of two new CHIPS compounds in the District at Kohuo and Chum among others.