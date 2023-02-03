Lambussie DCE hands over three-classroom block to Tapumu community

Regional News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: GNA

George Gerald Naluri, the Lambussie District Chief Executive (DCE) has handed over a newly constructed three-unit Junior High School block with auxiliary facilities to residents of the Tapumu Community.



The project, valued at GH¢220,000.00 had been funded through the District Development Fund (DDF) to help promote quality education delivery in the area.



Naluria speaking at the handing-over ceremony in Tapumu said the intervention was to help create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning.



He said it was the priority of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to ensure access to education for all by providing support to schools in communities across the country through its educational intervention programmes.



He said Dr.Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, the Member of Parliament for the Lambussie Constituency had also expressed determination to support and commit to collaborating with the government and the district Assembly to provide the needed educational infrastructure to the residents in the district.



Mr Naluri urged the community residents to support and encourage their children to use the school block well, be educated and grow production in the future.



Sulemana Abass Lopawiise, a representative of the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) who received the keys to the facility on behalf of the residents of Tapumu expressed gratitude to the Lambussie District Assembly for the intervention, adding that it would help improve on the educational needs of the community.



He urged the chief and people of Tapumu to support the management of the school block to help protect and make good use of the facility to improve pupils’ access to education in the area.