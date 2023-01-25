Lakeside Estate refurbishes Katamansu Primary and JHS as part of CSR activities

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Award winning Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Real Estate Company of the Year 2021, Lakeside Estate has refurbished the Katamansu Primary and Junior High School for Quality Education as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



This follows an assurance from the Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside Estate, Dr. Prince-Joseph Ayiku, to support the people of Katamansu.



The total cost of the project was estimated at GHC 395,000.



The refurbishment of the Katamansu three school blocks includes repairs and maintenance of doors, repainting of classroom blocks, student exercise books, 100 school desks, tiling of the headmaster’s office and staff common room, washroom maintenance, rewiring and lighting maintenance, and changing roofing sheets, among others.



Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the refurbished blocks of the school, the representative of the Chief Executive, Isaac Ntiamoah, said the children’s future is key to achieving this mantra in propelling Ghana to the next level of national development, and therefore Lakeside Estate is committed to the growth of the educational system for the children.



Chairman of the occasion, Nii Afotey Agbo, who was represented by Nii Kpakpo Sraha, was so impressed with the work put together by the school to improve quality education for the people of Katamansu.



He mentioned that the Ministry of Education has declared that the shift system is not a path the ministry wants to take, and will be happy if all real estate companies like Lakeside Estate support education as a national agenda.



He added that education is the bloodstream of the future development of these young kids.

He mentioned that in many countries, private individuals deliver this as their social responsibility, and this has improved many schools in the developed world.



The District Directorate Representative, Isaac Asamoah, who also doubles as the Human Resource Manager of the Education Directorate exclaimed that this initiative by Lakeside Estate has brought a lot smiles to the people of Katamansu and Ministry of Education because it has rejuvenated teaching and learning where children can comfortably obtain education with excitement.



He added that the undeveloped vast land of the school is a call to many private developers, Non-Governmental Organisations, and individuals, to support the development of the school due to the lack of resources by the Ministry.



The headmaster of the school pointed out that the school has received a facelift with much attraction from the students and the teachers.





“The environment has become very friendly for teaching and learning. Lakeside Estate has done very well to embark on this exercise," he added.



He entreated all stakeholders to come and improve the infrastructure development to halt the shift system in the school and the nation at large.