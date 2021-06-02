Lady who stabbed father to death to undergo psychiatric examination

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.atinkaonline.com

Daniella Nyarko, the 21-year-old lady who stabbed her amputee father to death at BBC, a suburb of Tema on the 30th of May 2021, has been remanded into police custody by a District Magistrate Court in Tema, to re-appear on the 15th of June 2021.



The suspect is facing a provisional murder charge.



Submission was made by the prosecutor for the suspect to be remanded into a psychiatric hospital for medical assessment due to her current mental state.



However, the judge, Joseph McArthur directed the prosecutor to formally move a motion to enable the court remand the suspect into psychiatric hospital.



The motion has since been prepared to be moved by close of today June 2, 2021