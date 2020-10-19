Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Lady receives severe beating for asking boyfriend to marry her

29-year-old Mary Ama Nyorkey was beaten mercilessly by her boyfriend

29-year-old Mary Ama Nyorkey received the beating of her life when she asked her boyfriend to officially seek for her hand in marraige.



Prior to the incident, her boyfriend, Delali Kwasi Atakpa is said to have asked Mary to move in with him but she refused, adding that they need to perform the needed customary rites first.



This infuriated Delali and as a result, he inflicted severe wounds on his fiance and thereafter took to his heels to avoid police arrest



The two are said to be residents of Adieso Amankrom in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Meanwhile, according to sources, Mary have been discharged from the hospital but has since lodged a complaint with the Police in the area who have mounted a search for the suspect.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.