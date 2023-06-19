Lady killed by boyfriend in the Eastern region identified

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Police have revealed the identity of young lady allegedly killed by her boyfriend at Trom, a suburb of New Juaben South municipality in the Eastern region.



The deceased girl has been identified as Felicia Abena Oparebea,23, years while the suspect is Godwin Darko 25 years old.



Felicia is an old student of Ghana Senior High School and was working at a Pub.



The gruesome incident occurred Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Junction 5 in Trom. community.



It is alleged that the victim was breaking up with the suspect and hence relocated to the current location.



According to some co-tenants in the house when the incident took place, the suspect visited the girlfriend at a time naming ceremony was ongoing in the house.



The now-deceased girlfriend went out to meet the suspect outside and brought him to her room.



It appears the suspect killed the victim amid the noise of the naming ceremony therefore nobody heard the victim’s distress scream for help.



He allegedly struggled with her and pushed a piece of cloth into her mouth before slitting her throat.



The suspect threw away the knife used to commit the gruesome act into a bush at the back of the house before sneaking out.



The suspect reported himself to the police later in the evening while wearing a red shirt with the inscription “Rest In Peace” at the back.



The body was retrieved from the cold blood by police after taking inventories of the crime scene and deposited the body at the morgue.



Police brought the suspect to the crime scene Sunday afternoon around 12:noon to search for the knife used to commit the act but were not successful.



Some angry youth in the community thronged the scene and threatened to attack the suspect.



As tension rose, police whisk the suspect into a taxi and left the scene.