Lady flees from abusive husband to settle in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Ghanaian-based Burkinabe, Rashida, has revealed that she exited her marriage of five years due to constant physical abuse.



In an interview with SVTV Africa, Rashida indicated that all her woes begun immediately after the wedding.



"He was not like that when we were dating. But when I ask why he's changed, he says he doesn't talk much and he's always been like this. I can't live with a man and not have a conversation with him,” she explained to DJ Nyaami.



"Sometimes he slaps me when he is angry. I try to get him to talk to me but he won't. He barely talks to our daughter too. If his child does not go near him, he won't,” she added.



Rashida who currently stays with her Aunt in Tema has no plans of going back to her husband although they are still married.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



