Lady born to mentally challenged woman seeks help on radio to locate her family

General News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A young lady, in her moment of distress, has reached out to listeners of Oyerepa FM in the Ashanti Region, seeking assistance in locating her family.



The lady, who is unable to determine her age, revealed that she was born to a mentally challenged mother, with whom she used to roam the streets of Obuasi while growing up.



During an interview on Oyerepa FM's popular program, Oyerepa Afutuo, the lady shared that she left her mother at around 11 years old when she realized that her mentally challenged mother posed a threat to her safety.



"I grew up following my mother around at Agona Swedru. When I was around 12 years old, she started becoming hostile towards me whenever I approached her, so I stopped following her. She was a mentally challenged person," she narrated.



After leaving her mother, she ventured into selling sachet water on the streets to sustain herself and her mother.



Along her journey of selling water, she met a friend who agreed to take her home, but her friend's parents refused to let her in because they knew little about her.



"Through the sale of water, I met some girls and informed them that I was homeless and under constant threat of sexual assault by guys. One of them agreed to take me home, but her mother refused because she said she didn't know any of my family members. So at night, my friend would open the gates to their house compound, and I would sleep there," she said.



She continued to share that she later met a man who proposed to her and promised to take care of her. She agreed to his proposal and eventually became pregnant. However, the man asked her not to inform his parents because he was an apprentice.



"He said he would take responsibility for the pregnancy but couldn't inform his family because they would stop taking care of him if they found out he impregnated me. He pleaded with my friend's mother to take me in, but he didn't fulfill his promise of taking care of me, so I was eventually sent away."



She mentioned that she later moved to Kumasi, where a pastor featured her on a TV program and requested someone to take her in as a house help after she gave birth.



She stayed with a man for a while, but she has been left stranded since the man left Kumasi. She named herself Rebecca Maame Esi, which she has used to register her Ghana Card.



Rebecca is now appealing to the public for help in locating her mother's family.



"I am homeless with a baby, but while growing up, I was very interested in education. I wanted to sell water to finance my education. Now I am appealing to enroll myself in apprenticeship, but I need my family's help. I have no one to babysit my child so I can work," she sadly expressed.

















You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















GA/SARA