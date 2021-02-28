General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Lady bites another lady in the eye

A young lady at Assin Dominase in the Assin South District of the Central has bitten another lady in the eye.



The suspect Maame Akua bit the eye of Yaa Boadi accusing her of beating her ( Maame Akua’s) mother.



Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, our reporter Oheneba Ambrose said, Adjoa Cynthia’s mother, Yaa Donkor a landowner instructed her [Cynthia] to go and collect her rent from Yaa Boadi who she had leased land to.



Cynthia was asked to go to Yaa Boadi for money because she had not paid her rent since March 2020.



However, when she went for the money, Yaa Boadi refused to give her the rent, a situation that resulted in a misunderstanding.



Yaa Boadi allegedly attempted to hit Cynthia but fell in the process.



She [Yaa Boadi] got up and torn Cynthia’s dress and asked her to go home because she had no money to pay for her accumulated rent.



Cynthia according to Ambrose left in tears and went to report the incident to her mother.



Later at dawn, the daughter of Yaa Boadi, Maame Akua confronted Cynthia at home and accused her of attacking her mother.



Their confrontation drew the attention of Yaa Donkor who asked them to end their argument.



Cynthia reportedly told her mother to go back to sleep.



But shockingly, Maame Yaa allegedly bit her in the eye as she turned back to confront her over the accusation.



This made her bleed profusely and was rushed to the hospital to seek medical attention.



