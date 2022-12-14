Lady Julia Osei Tutu is a year older

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

The wife of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is celebrating another year of her birth.



Lady Julia Osei Tutu, who was born on December 14, is also the patroness of the Osei Tutu Foundation.



A post shared by the Manhyia Palace on Twitter said, “Happy birthday Lady Julia Osei Tutu.”



The wife of the Asantehene has been involved in some humanitarian activities, as well as other development projects, in line with the reign of her husband.



By marriage, Lady Julia is of the House of Oyoko Dynasty.



Brief profile of Lady Julia:



Lady Julia Osei Tutu was born Julia Ama Adwapa Amaning to Mr. Stephen A. Amaning (a retired career diplomat) and Mrs. Ernestina A. Amaning. She is the last of 5 children.



Apart from Twi, Lady Julia speaks 2 other languages: English and French.



Lady Julia and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II got married in April 2002 and have 6 children together.



Education



Lady Julia Osei Tutu received her primary education at schools in London, Accra, and in Berne, Switzerland, until 1982, after which she entered Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast for her Secondary School education.



There, she obtained her ‘O’ Level Certificate in 1986 and ‘A’ Level Certificate in 1988.



In 1989, Lady Julia Osei Tutu entered the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Legon, and obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree with honors, LL.B. (Hons.) in 1992.



She continued her law studies at the Ghana School of Law, Accra, where she completed the Professional Law Course and was called to the Ghana Bar in 1994.



On completion of the Professional Law Course, Lady Julia Osei Tutu served as a Teaching Assistant in International Law at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana for a year and also undertook private practice at the Law Offices of Agyemang and Associates, a law firm in Accra.



In September 1995, Lady Julia Osei Tutu was admitted for postgraduate studies at Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada and obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M) in International Humanitarian Law after which she served as an intern with Amnesty International’s United Nations Office in New York.



In 1998, Lady Julia Osei Tutu returned to Ghana and joined Ecobank Ghana Limited as Legal/Corporate Affairs Officer.



She was also, until March 2002, secretary to the National Partnership for Children’s Trust, which Trust is concerned with the promotion of the welfare of children in Ghana.



AE/BOG