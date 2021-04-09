Lady, 25, found dead in pool of blood in Somanya guest house

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Somanya District Police Command is seeking information to investigate a murder case involving a 25-year-old lady.



The lady was found in a pool of blood in a guest room at Somanya Low Cost in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



According to the police report, the victim and a man, who gave his name as Charles Tetteh, booked to lodge at the Gameli Guest House on Monday at about 3:00 pm.



At midday on Tuesday when it was time for them to check out, the manager of the guest house visited the room they booked only to find the lady in a pool of blood.



The case was reported to the police.



When the police entered the room, the victim’s body was in a right lateral recumbent position on the bed in a pool of blood.



Police upon inspection discovered that the deceased was stabbed several times with a knife on the neck and the chest.



The knife used to commit the crime was found by the police in the guest room.



The was no trace of the man he lodged in with.



A handbag believed to be for the deceased was found in the chair.



It contained an ID bearing the name Believe Sackitey, and a Yellow Fever vaccination card with a telephone number which happened to be his brother’s.



The body has been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



The Eastern Regional Police PRO Seargent Francis Gumado is advising guest house managers and hoteliers to demand national ID’s bearing the name of holders to authenticate clients entering to enable the police to curtail the nature of such crimes.



He expressed worry about the trend of killing in guest house and hotels in recent times.