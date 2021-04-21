Lack of training, resources affecting the prosecution of criminal cases - Criminologist

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Criminologist Edgar Tachie Akunnor has underscored the need for the criminal department of the Ghana Police Service to be well resourced to ensure efficiency in their work.



The lecturer says we have a police institution that is doing their best but lack the needed resources to achieve greater results.



He adds in the current space of crime and its related activities, new approaches have evolved and our security agencies should be prepared to meet the new trends.



Investigation into issues he said has changed with the digital space taking center stage.



He indicated that in criminal matters like murder, you need strong evidence that is incontrovertible considering the punishment for it.



He was also worried about how people tamper with evidence in dealing with criminal matters in the country.



Mr. Akunnor further added that it would be important for our police service to be resourced so that beyond the criminal aspects of their investigations, they would also look at the psychology behind these crimes.



He said it is not always that the police are slow in dealing with crimes but they lack the needed resources on probing criminal cases.



He was reacting to the verdict reached by an American court over the murder trial of George Floyd and why Ghana cannot deal with similar cases expeditiously.



He said if we need to move ahead, then we need the resources and training.