Lack of public education, screening hesitancy contribute to rise in non-communicable diseases - Dr. Ofosu

Health News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Winfred Ofosu has mentioned that Non-Communicable Diseases, NCDs such as cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic lung illnesses are currently on the rise claiming many lives in the region. Dr. Ofosu noted that low public education on such NCDs and public hesitancy to health screening are some of the contributory factors to the rise in NCD cases in the region.



Speaking at a two-day 2022 Annual Performance Review of the Eastern Regional Health Directorate in Koforidua, the Regional Director mentioned that in terms of improving maternal health and newborns, the region has seen an increase of newborn units in health facilities which has significantly contributed to the survival of newborns in the region.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong giving the keynote address on the theme “Strengthening the Health System to Achieve Universal Health Coverage, the Role of Stakeholders” noted that the goal of Universal Health Coverage, UHC is to deliver quality health service to all people in need no matter where they are and at affordable cost.



Mr. Acheampong added that in order to gain a prominent stride towards the achievement of UHC, there is a need to strengthen primary health care and district and sub-district levels of care including activities of CHPS compounds well-coordinated.



The Director of Supplies, Stores and Drug Management of the Ghana Health Service, GHS, Araba Kudiabor delivering a speech on behalf of the Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, noted that the country has seen decreases in institutional infant, neonatal and under-five mortality rates.



She added that the institutional maternal mortality ratio decreased from 111 to 102 per one hundred thousand live births, reducing maternal deaths from eight hundred and 75 to eight hundred and nine.



Mrs. Kudiabor mentioned that Harnessing Resources to Improve Service Delivery In The Era Of Emerging and Re-Emerging Diseases as the national theme of GHS is to reflect on the urgent need for managers at operational levels to harness resources to improve service delivery.



The two-day 2022 Annual Review brought together health directorates from the 32 districts in the region.