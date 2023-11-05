Lack of motivation pushing private school operators not to go to rural areas

General News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr Francis Essel, the founder of Onua Francis International School in Gomoa Buduburam, Central Region, has offered insights into the challenges that deter many from establishing educational institutions in rural areas.



He pointed out that there are numerous disincentives and obstacles to operating schools in rural regions, which is why there is a scarcity of private schools in these areas.



One significant hurdle is the lack of motivation for investing in rural education, where parents often struggle to afford school fees and related expenses, he said.



Additionally, he stated that the shortage of qualified teaching staff in rural communities poses a major challenge, further discouraging private school operators from venturing into these areas.



Dr Essel explained that many of his peers opt for establishing schools in urban areas due to these difficulties.



He acknowledged that while many educators are driven by a desire to contribute to the growth of education, operating a school is also a financial investment, and it is essential to recoup these investments at the end of the day.



The prevalence of stark poverty in rural areas has led many colleagues to shy away from investing in education in these regions, he noted.



As a result, attention has shifted to urban areas where there is no larger population base, which makes investment infeasible, he admitted.



Dr. Essel made these observations while discussing the challenges faced by private school operators in the country during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's Ghana Yensom morning show, hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, on Friday, November 3, 2023.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



