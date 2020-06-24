General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Lack of infrastructure making 'day students stranded' - CHASS to GES

President for Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) Alhaji Abubarkar has accused Ghana Education Service (GES) for not making proper provisions before reopening schools for the final year students.



According to him, many day students have to come to school from home due to lack of accommodation, ‘’ I mean Ghana Education Service should have worked on infrastructures or find other alternatives before the reopening of the schools’’.



He noted that, the facilities in the boarding houses are not enough to accommodate both day and borders, because house masters and schools authorities have to make sure they adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



In an interview with Reynolds Agyeman on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



Alhaji Abubarkar, said even though the government has sent PPEs to all the schools, they still have to make sure proper care is taken to prevent any student from contracting the disease.



He urged all parents to do their best by protecting the students by providing them with hand sanitizers, face masks and advising them to frequently wash their hands, this he said will reduce the rate of the virus among students when they come to school.



"it’s about time day students take care of themselves, watch the cars you pick when coming to school, make sure you adhere to all the protocols and remember at this point the government will not be responsible for any inconvenience in case a day student is affected by the coronavirus’’ he explained.





