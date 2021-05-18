Lack of facilities impede healthcare service delivery in Oti

Health News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Osei Kufuor Afreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Services, has identified the lack of a Regional Medical Store and inadequate means of transport as factors, inhibiting service delivery.



He said lack of accommodation facilities for staff, logistics and equipment were the other challenges, which needed to be addressed in earnest.



Dr Afreh was addressing the launch of a book, chronicling the origins and subsequent development of Worawora Government Hospital by Nana Owusu Afari, the Nkosuohene of the Worawora Traditional Area.



The 62-page book entitled "WoraWora Government Hospital," carries a historical background to its current position to serve as a reference point for all.



He said the hospital went through several difficulties over the years but with the solid support of the chiefs and people of WoraWora and other stakeholders it has become one of the biggest healthcare facilities in the region, serving a population of over 190,000 people within the Biakoye District and Krachi East Municipality.



Dr Afreh thanked the government of Ghana and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for creating the Oti Region and also establishing the Oti Regional Health Directorate to bring healthcare administration closer to the people of Oti.



Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health, in a speech read for him by Dr Baffour Awuah, the Technical Advisor, said after reading through the pages of the book he found the spirit of unity, commitment and handwork of the people of WoraWora, who believed in the vision and the big dream of themselves.



He congratulated the people of WoraWora and the medical personnel's from Europe and America, who left their comfortable environment to settle and work in rural WoraWora.



Dr Awuah congratulated Nana Owusu Afari for his effort in bringing the records of the hospital for students of the Ghana Medical establishment, the public and future generation to appreciate the communal self-help spirit of WoraWora.



Nana Owusu Afari said the publication was his social responsibility to the Areas and the hospital.