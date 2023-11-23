Lack of educational support system causing low standards of living in communities - Irene Giacobe

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

One of the major problems impeding education in the deprived communities in Ghana is the absence of educational equipment and facilities.



Taking a closer look at how the educational trend declining currently,there should be a paradigm shift in terms raising the general standards in the area of learning for all children.



It is estimated that more than half of the children in the deprived community schools in Ghana do not have access to educational materials such as exercise books,writing materials,uniforms,footwear,bags etc

which will help create a conducive environment for their learning.



The Chief Executive Officers of Royal Couture Fashion,Mr.Enrico and Mrs Irene Giacobbe,considering this as major impediment to the progress of education has donated several educational supplies to aid learning in two different schools,New Asuoya Roman Catholic school and Adidiso MA in Akuapem North and Suhum Municipalities respectively.



The Associate Chief Executive Officer,Mrs Irene Giacobbe speaking to the media said,she saw the need to support these children in these rural communities to help create a better learning environment for them as she was celebrating her birthday. She expressed how children in these agrarian communities find it difficult to get simple educational materials to aid their learning and as a result resort to dropping out of school.



She donated one hundred and five(105) school uniforms, sewn dresses(sewn by herself),exercise books, pencils, erasers, footwear, assorted drinks and food.



The Associate Chief Executive Officer of the well known Fashion entity said her lifetime dream is to see children who are underprivileged being given the needed support and help in education to encourage them learn to become astute members in their various communities and nation.



The beneficiaries of this gesture were so much elated and expressed their profound gratitude to the Associate chief Executive Officer of Royal Couture.



The Chief Executive Officer of As I Grow,Mr Debrah Bekoe Isaac,in an interview after he facilitated donations of school uniforms to more than hundreds of students lamented on how most of the children in the deprived communities are out of school because of lack of these supports.



He affirmed that the modus operandi of this is high rate of poverty in the deprived communities coupled with absence of social amenities such as poor road networks,electricity and available market.

Mr. Debrah Bekoe Isaac bemoaned that most of the parents of these children are peasants and produce on low volumes which do not allow them acrue much for their wards upkeep.



Mr Debrah Bekoe Isaac spoke to the media when As I Grow Ngo,which is based in Larteh in the Akuapem North Municipality coordinated the distribution of school uniforms and other learning equipment to New Asuoya Roman Catholic School and Suhum Adidiso MA Basic School by the chief Executive Officer of Royal Couture.



He, therefore called on the leadership of government,institutions,members of parliament,opinion leaders,clergy,NGOs and individuals to come to the rescue of these children in the deprived communities since they are the future of the country.



He added that,these same children might enter into various social vices if they are not well managed and taken care of.



Mr Joseph Agyei Obeng,an Executive Member of As I Grow organization admonished parents to take the education of their wards serious and resort to savings so as to prepare for their children education in the future.