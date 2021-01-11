Crime & Punishment of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: GNA

Labourer jailed for stealing

A 30-year-old labourer has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Nkawie circuit court for stealing at Adesu, in the Atwima Mponua District.



Solomon Mensah pleaded guilty and was convicted on his plea.



Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey that the complainant provided accommodation for the convict who had gone to the town to visit his sick brother.



He said on November 30 last year at about 0800 hours, the complainant left the convict in the room to attend to nature’s call.



On his return, he detected that his Infinix mobile phone valued at GH¢700.00, laptop valued at GH¢1,500.00, a tablet valued at GH¢800.00 and a keyboard valued at GH¢70.00, together with the convict, were nowhere to be found.



A report was made to the Nyianhin police who arrested the convict at his hideout at Nkawkaw in the eastern region.



Mensah admitted the offence in his caution statement.



He was charged and put before the court.