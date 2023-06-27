Labourer gets 24-month jail term for stealing water tank

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

A 23-year-old labourer has been slapped with a 24-month prison sentence with hard labour for the theft of a water tank.



This was in a newspaper report by the Ghanaian Times dated June 27, 2023.



According to the report, the accused, whose name is given as Evans Opoku, emptied the tank worth GHC6,000, rolled it on the ground, and swiftly escaped with it.



The accused pleaded guilty to the charges before the Adentan Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah.



Based on his confession, the court sentenced him to 12 months with hard labour on each charge of theft, unlawful entry and stealing a 5,000-litre water tank.



The sentences for both charges are to be served concurrently.



In presenting the fact sheet to the court, the prosecuting officer of the case, Police Inspector Eric Ransford Abban,explained that the complainant is a director of a firm in Accra and resides in Borteiman.



She [the complainant] employed the witness in the case as a caretaker for her seedling nursery in Adenta Aviation where the accused resided, and stored the water for the farm in the tank.



Insp. Abban further explained that the caretaker locked the gate to the farm and left to buy food, only to discover upon returning that the water tank had been stolen.



The caretaker, the prosecution added, promptly informed the complainant, who subsequently reported the incident to the police.



While the investigation was ongoing, the complainant received information that the accused, Opoku, had been spotted rolling away the stolen tank.



