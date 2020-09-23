General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: GNA

Labour Commission to serve GRNMA with order for compulsory arbitration

Logo of National Labour Commission

An Accra High Court, Labour Division, has asked the Labour Commission to serve the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) with an order on notice to compel the Association for a compulsory arbitration.



The Court, presided over by Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson, said it was in pursuant to order 19 of C.L 47 and Section 172, 162 and 163 of Act 651 filed on September 18, 2020, which was granted the same day, restraining the Association from embarking on a strike action.



A court order, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Labour Commission should post the order on the notice board of the High Court and the Law Court Complex.



It said the Commission should also post same on the doors and gates of the Association’s office premises at the digital address GA 059-3733 and deliver same to the security person at the said digital address in Accra.



The directive said the order must be served on the Ghana News Agency, Citifm and joyfm.



The Commission, on September 18, 2020 obtained an interlocutory injunction against the Association but the Group violated the order and went ahead with the planned strike action.



The GRNMA notified the Government on Thursday, September 17, that its members and allied associations including the Ghana Physician Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists will withdraw their services from Monday, September 21, 2020.



It said the strike was part of demands to ensure improved conditions of service for members.





