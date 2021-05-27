Lab scientists declare nationwide strike over KATH row

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Lab scientists in state-run hospitals in Ghana have joined their colleagues at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to launch a nationwide strike starting Thursday.



This is in response to calls to get two haematologists to the Laboratory Service Department at KATH to be reassigned. Exactly a week ago, the Medical Laboratory Scientists declared a sit-down strike over the move.



The Association had threatened to escalate the one-week sit-down into a full-blown one if management fails to address their demands.



After a meeting on Wednesday, May 26, Chairman of the KATH Chapter of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), Ernest Badu Boateng announced the indefinite strike.



“The general assembly and the entire membership of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Chapter, have decided that since management and the Ministry have not acted on our request to withdraw the two doctors from the lab, from tomorrow [Thursday], we are not even coming to work at all. It is a total strike and withdrawal of services until further notice”, Boateng said.



There have been calls by management of the hospital and the Ministry of Health to get the scientists back to work but that has failed.



KATH on it’s part is resorting to private facilities to conduct laboratory services. There are fears many other services will be affected including COVID-19 testing.