LaDMA, LA Traditional Council inspect projects in La

Honourable Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of La Dade - Kotopon and the La Traditional Council has on Thursday, April 15, 2021, toured some developmental and social intervention projects within the jurisdiction.



Convoyed by his staff, the media and Nii Oten Granaky 1, La Abafum Mantse, they visited the Royal Mausoleum (Manstemei Gormi) opposite the Apostolic Church at Trade Fair, where chiefs and elderly statesmen are buried.



He told the media, the place was formerly an eyesore as people openly defecated there and also used it as a refuse dump, but now it has been walled with a security gate.



The entourage then went to Adjeman to see work done so far on a drainage project, which is supposed to curb flooding in the area.



The tour took them to see the new La Market Complex project which was initiated and abandoned for some period, but now taking shape within three months and people have started selling and buying.



The MCE and the entourage then visited some educational projects at Home School Primary (South La Estates), Association Model Complex, Ragoon School at Cantonments, the La Presby Senior High School and the Chiringa Complex School at Burma Camp as well as the Two Storey Four Bedroom Bungalow to be used as the official residence of the MCE.



Hon. Nikoi said the renovation of educational facilities are very dear to his heart as education is key to the development of humans and society.



He expressed that learning in a clean environment boosts the output of the pupils and students to produce remarkable results.



Nii Oten Granaky I, hailed the MCE who he said has done so well within a short period of one year in office and appealed to the people of La to support him fully to do more.



He told the media, tourism would be boosted and employment in many forms is going to be generated to help the people develop and live in a clean and safe environment.



The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in June 2012 with its capital located at La. Like all other District Assemblies, the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly was established by the Local Government Act, 1993 (Act 462) with Legislative Instrument 2133 in line with the government’s objective of deepening decentralization and grassroots development by bringing larger Metropolitan, Municipals and District Assemblies to manageable sizes.







La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly covers an area of 360sq km and located on Longitude 05o 35’N and on Latitude 00o 06W. The municipality is bounded on both North and West by Accra Metropolitan Assembly, on the East by Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly and on the South by the Gulf of Guinea.



The office of the Municipal Chief Executive is the highest office of the Assembly’s Administration, followed by the Executive Committee, which serves as the executive arm as well as the Co-ordinating body of the Assembly.



The Executive Committee is chaired by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who is appointed by His Excellency the President of the Republic. The MCE also serves as the political and administrative head of the Assembly.





