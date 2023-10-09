La youth raise concerns with the traditional council over Kpletso land litigation with Ghana Armed Forces

Regional News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Some concerned youth of La, a suburb in the Greater Accra Region, have expressed their disappointment with the Traditional Leaders regarding how it is handling land dispute with the Ghana Armed Forces.



According to them, they want a resolution and clarification regarding the land.



The Ghana Armed Forces and the La Traditional Council have been in a stand-off for ages over a piece of land in Burma Camp.



Whereas the traditional rulers say the said land is not part of the land originally claimed for the Ghana Armed Forces and are fighting to reclaim it, the military have also maintained that the land is part of Burma Camp and have also accused the youth of encroachment.



The aggrieved youth of the La have indicated that the land in question is not part of the land marked for the Ghana Armed Forces.



“Together with the force of La, we have tried as much as possible to help reclaim ownership of the Kpletso lands, these are lands situated behind the Burma Camp, mind you it is not within Burma Camp. Anybody who tells you the Kpletso land is within Burma Camp is a liar, that is the information the Ghana Armed Forces wants people to believe but the Kpletso Land is not within Burma Camp, it is outside the camp. It is not part of the land that was acquired for them, it is rather a proposed acquisition which was never done,” the leader of the group stated.



The leader of the youth group expressed disappointment with the response of the traditional leaders.



They accused the traditional leaders of failing to attach seriousness to addressing the land dispute with the Ghana Armed Forces.



“For nine years, we have tried to enter this land and it has taken us so long. Various administrations have tried to do something about it. The military have also in their own superpower ways tried not to. But our focus is not on the Ghana Armed Forces today, or on government, our focus is on our chiefs.



“Just about two weeks ago, we went onto the land to perform a groundbreaking ceremony to appease the gods to ensure that we are able to work peacefully over there. Then just about a week after that, the Ghana Armed Forces with their usual style goes out there to issue a statement denouncing what the chiefs have done and claiming that even what the government under whom they serve, they do not recongnise that,” he stated.



The leader continued, “Our chiefs told us that they were going to meet that press and give out information as to what has actually transpired, detailed information to the people of Ghana so we will know who is telling lies. If they were serious, they would have done that, but you saw the little thinking that went on and our chiefs recoiled into their shells. They told the media that they were supposed to have some meeting with the government.”



Background

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the Ghana Armed Forces indicated that it needs the land for the protection of the state.



It also urged the La Traditional Council to desist from making public statements that are likely to hamper the resolution of the issue at hand.



