General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

La beach explosion: Father of 7-year-old victim breaks down in tears, begs for help

play videoFather of some victims of the explosion, Oko Adams

In an attempt to revisit the moments he saw his son being brought home covered in blood, father of a seven-year-old victim of the grenade explosion at La Tawala beach in Accra broke down in tears.



The sight of his son’s near-death experience, according to Mr Oko Adams, a single parent shook him to the core.



Narrating the incident to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interaction, Mr Adams said he was home on Tuesday August 05, 2020 when he heard a loud explosion. Shortly after that, his son together with three other children were brought home in a stranger’s private care drenched in blood.



Upon realizing the severity of the issue and explanations given, he rushed his son to the hospital.



“I was working on Tuesday around 12:30 when we heard an explosion nearby, about 15 minutes later they rushed four children to me including my son. I saw my son bleeding so I rushed him to the Kofi Annan Centre but the doctors were unable to remove the pellets which had penetrated my son.”



He continued that “based on advice of the doctors we transferred my son to the Police Hospital, but they also referred us to Korle Bu. After two days of treatment here, the bleeding ceased.”



Mr Adams said he spent a hefty amount of money on drugs, x-ray and others which run him low on cash, as a result, he was unable to afford hospital bills when doctors discharged them on Friday.



He also bemoaned the seeming acts of negligence on the part of health practitioners for discharging his son when he has not fully recovered.



The seven-year-old who sustained various degrees of injuries on his leg, rib and back now limps. At the time of the filing of this report he was seen throwing up with a running temperature.



His father attributed it to the impact of the explosion.



He therefore called on all Ghanaians and to come to his aid and help him foot the medical bills of his son as he does not have a sustainable job.









