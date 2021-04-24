La Traditional Council vs. Military: Ministerial committee to help resolve land impasse

General News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

As parts of plans to resolve the impasse between the Ghana Armed Forces and the Land Traditional Council over parcels of land at Burma Camp in Accra, the Ministry of Lands and Natural resources on Friday, April 23, 2021, held a meeting with all factions in the case.



A fall out from the meeting is the composition of a five-member committee tasked with investigating the dispute and then proposing measures for a permanent solution of same.



The Ministry in a statement issued after the meeting expressed belief in the committee to bring finality to the matter.



“The Minister believes, [the committee] will help bring finality to this age-old matter and ensure peaceful co-existence between the Ghana Armed Forces and the people of La.



“He tasked the Committee to be guided by the facts and law pertaining to the subject land. The Minister expressed confidence in the ability of the Committee to deliver on its mandate”.



The members of the committee are: Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister-Designate, Lands and Natural Resources Ministry who is the chairman, Brigadier General Benjamin Amoah-Boakye, a representative of the Ghana Armed, Lawrence Sacketey, a representative of the La Traditional Council, Mabel Yemidi, a representative of the Lands Commission and James Dadson, a representative from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is the secretary of the committee.







The committee is expected to submit its finding and recommendations on May 7, 2021.



The Military and the La Traditional Council have been in a stand-off for ages over the said land located at Burma Camp.



The issue was reignited recently after some military and police officers brutalized some youth of La who were protesting what they contend to be an encroachment of La stool lands by the military.



Earlier this week, the ministry called for calm between the feuding parties with the assurance to resolve the matter and it has acted in this regard.



