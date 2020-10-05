Regional News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor

La Traditional Council performs customary rites to pave way for the redevelopment of La Wireless Aviation land



A sod-cutting ceremony and customary rites have been performed for the redevelopment of the La Wireless Civil Aviation lands following therefore signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government and the traditional authorities.



The land in question was leased to the British Colonial Administration in 1948 by the La Traditional Council for a period of 99 years.



As part of the new lease agreement, the Government of Ghana signed the MoU with the La Traditional Council to cede portions of the land to it for developmental purposes.



In addition, portion of the land was ceded to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority since it had permanent structures on that particular land while the Lands Commission would oversee the rest of land belonging to the state.



Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele (Kingmaker) and Supreme Head of Nmati Abonase, speaking in a media interview at the official handing-over ceremony held at La Wireless in the La Dadekotopon Municipality, on Monday, said, Under the arrangement, the Government of Ghana ceded a portion of the land to the La Stool / Traditional council in lieu of consideration. The La Stool / Traditional council intends to use the land for developmental projects that will benefit the citizens of La.



He indicated that the traditional authorities would engage in transparent transactions which would take the interest of the people into consideration.



"We're going to use parts of the land for developmental works in the town.There are rumours that the chiefs have entered into various arrangements and we have sold all the land and shared the money.



"We want to assure the people that we're not going to do anything untoward and any arrangements we enter into will be very transparent and the people will benefit... And so the chiefs are not going to hijack the land and use it for their own personal gains," Nii Koofeh emphasised.



The ceremony was witnessed by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Lands Commission, Mr Alex Quaynor and other government officials

