La Traditional Council commends Akufo-Addo for releasing 200-acres of land to La Stool

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The youths of La and the La Traditional Council have expressed their profound gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for releasing stool lands that were previously taken by the Army and some government officials.



Mr Oscar Nii Odoi Glover, President of the Coalition of La Associations (COLA), in a letter sent to the President, thanked him for granting the petition sent to him for the release of lands.



He stated that for over 60 years stool lands in East airport area (Kpletso) bordering Tse-Addo, the Laboma Beach Resort, the bush road Goil filling station area, Amrahia Dairy Farms, AND the Adenta Aviation lands were not granted to us.



“It is also to be noted that the said lands are by law set aside for military, Aviation and Dairy Farms purposes under compulsory Acquisitions. However, changes in city and spatial planning and the ever-increasing demand for land for housing necessitates that such lands are put to maximum use at the earliest possible time,” he added.



Mr Glover noted that the Coalition of La Associations (COLA), after the change in government in 2017 petitioned President Akufo Addo’s government for the release of our lands to which the latter accepted.



“Today the Coalition is happy that the President has instructed that portions of the said lands are released back to the stool so as to ensure that the most valuable resources of our time is made available to enhance the fortunes of the youth of the La community in general,” he added.



Mr Glover expressed his unyielding loyalty and support for the Presidency to collectively combat grabbing of lands by the Army and some government officials to a standstill.



“May God bless you, Ministers of Lands and Natural Resources, the Minister of Defense, La, and La mei. Not failing also to constantly put the Ghana Army in prayers for a change of heart towards the success of La,” he said.

