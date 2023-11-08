La General Hospital: IMF deal influnced suspension of funding and reconstruction – Majority Leader

Health News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: happyghana.com

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that the reconstruction of La General Hospital has encountered a setback as a result of the sponsors’ decision to suspend funding. Ghana’s interaction with the International Monetary Fund is the reason for this unannounced financial assistance termination (IMF).



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, November 7, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu addressed concerns raised by Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon, Rita Odoley Sowah.



He explained that the sponsors had temporarily suspended funding until Ghana received a clean bill of health from the IMF. This pause in financing has raised concerns about the timeline and scale of the hospital’s reconstruction.



In light of this situation, the government is now considering situating the La General Hospital redevelopment within the framework of Agenda 111. This may require scaling down the project to match the available funding.



Earlier this year, the Ministry of Health reaffirmed its commitment to the reconstruction of La General Hospital, despite the challenges encountered during the process. The Ministry assured the public of its determination to initiate and successfully complete the project.



The reconstruction project gained prominence in July 2020 when the hospital was dismantled due to severe structural issues identified by the hospital’s management in 2015. To commemorate the beginning of the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project, President Akufo-Addo performed the sod-cutting ceremony on August 10, 2020.



The delay in the project’s progress has become a cause for concern among the residents of La, who eagerly await the improved healthcare services promised by the reconstructed hospital.