Regional News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: Rotary Club, Contributor

La East Rotary provide water tanks to Good Shepherd Orphanage, adopt Tse Addo roundabout

The Rotary Club of Accra La East, have constructed a water storage facility for the Good Shepherd Orphanage at Kasoa which has the capacity to store over 10,000 litters of water.



The mechanized water storage facility is to store enough borehole water for use by the resident at the orphanage.



The 10 years old orphanage made the request to some members of the club who visited to access the state of the facility and inquire about the challenges they face.



The move is to help ensure good sanitary condition at the orphanage as a means to promote good hygiene to fight the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.



As part of the commissioning, the Club donated some groceries and confectionaries to assist the operations of the orphanage. The goods supplied include bags of rice, boxes of toiletries, cooking oil, crate of eggs and sugar.



Speaking at the commissioning at the premises of the orphanage, the President of Rotary Club of Accra La East, RP Percy Ebo Sackey said: “this gesture falls right into the vision of the club, Service Above Self; this move is to ensure we provide some relive to the operation of the orphanage. It is an already hectic job to take and people like us have to help reduce that burden. We promised to provide the water tank but on the day of commission it would not be nice to come empty handed and cut the ribbons, so we are here with these foodstuffs to support the feeding of the children here. This won’t be the last time we are coming here; we know of your challenges and we will do well to address some of them as time goes on."



Also present to witness the donation were members of the Rotary club, Accra-La East who were on hand to assist in the presentation of the water storage facility and item donations. Among them included: The Project Chair Rotarian Dr Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and Wife, PN Patience, Rtn Nii Obo-Nai and Charter President, Kofi Yirenkyi.



Managers of the facility expressed sincere gratitude at the gesture and appealed for more support from similar clubs to aid the operations of the orphanage.



The club has also adopted the Tse Addo Roundabout and acquire permission from the La Dade Kotopon Municipal District, to maintain and ensure the tidiness of the roundabout at all times as it takes advantage to project the image of Rotary club and link-up to the 2019-2020 theme, ‘Rotary connects the world’.



Members of the club have engaged in various activities including, painting, planting and trimming grasses that grow on the roundabout.



The club has mounted an advertising stand at the roundabout with banners communicating messages on COVID-19 and measure the public must take to mitigate the spread of the virus.



It is estimated that the two projects and the item donations cost the club about GH?18,000. This is the last project of the club for the 2019-2020 year which ends this June.

