Source: GNA

LPG urges eligible Ghanaians to take part in voter registration exercise

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has entreated all eligible Ghanaians to register in the upcoming voters registration exercise slated to begin on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



This is to allow them to exercise their voting rights in the December 7 Elections.



On Thursday, June 25, the Supreme Court ruled that the Electoral Commission (EC) could go ahead to compile a new voters roll in accordance with C.I 126.



A statement signed by Mr John Amekah, the Chairman of the LPG, copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday, said it was the civic responsibility of every eligible Ghanaians to register and vote, in order to elect their own leaders to govern them.



"We advise our party members, sympathizers and the public to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols whilst the LPG Flagbearer is making frantic efforts to provide personal protective equipment to party members across the country," it said.



It urged all prospective registrants to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations governing the electoral process.



There should be no cause for any party member to take the law into his or her own hand to engage in any destructive or violent behaviour, adding that, the police is mandated by law to deal ruthlessly with any act of lawlessness, it said.



"We should all be law-abiding citizens in order to live in peace and harmony before, during and after the registration exercise and the elections," said.



The EC has announced that the compilation of a new voter register would take place in more than 33,000 registration centres nationwide.



All eligible Ghanaians are required by law to present Ghana Card and Passport to allow them to register whilst those who do not have the aforementioned identity cards would need two eligible Ghanaians vouch for them.





