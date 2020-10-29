Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

LPG’s Kofi Akpaloo prevented from entering Manhyia Palace

Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo

The presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has been prevented from entering the Manhyia Palace after failing to heed to official directives from traditional authorities.



According to Kofi Akpaloo, he was scheduled to meet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Thursday, October 29, 2020, but a rather late directive from the Palace cancelled his appointment.



Speaking in an interaction with JoyNews, Kofi Akpaloo explained that “We were supposed to come last Friday but we received a late notice from the palace, suggesting that we should reschedule our visit to Wednesday.”



“However, we got here last night and the personal secretary to Otumfuo said it’s not going to be possible because of some customs they have to perform,” he explained.



Unconvinced with the reasons given by the secretary of the Asantehene, Mr Akpaloo and his party faithful in the Ashanti Region converged in their numbers at the front gate of the Manhyia Palace, in an attempt to seek an audience with the Asante King.



But he, together with his supporters were locked out by security detail at the Palace.



“…My people had been organised already, we’ve all come all over from Accra to this place and it would have been inappropriate not to go there. So, we decided to go there to see if they might reconsider their decision,” he told JoyNews.



Kofi Akpaloo is currently on a campaign tour across the country, in his bid to present his visions and aspirations to the Ghanaian people ahead of election 2020.

