LPG petitions IGP against ‘money ritualists’

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against the activities of ‘money ritualists’ on some television networks in the country.



The petition which was also copied the Ministry of Communications noted that “the rate at which our mass media space has been flooded with pervasive contents that promote fictitious means of wealth acquisition is very worrying and the earlier we curtailed it the better.”



The petition comes on the back of the two teenagers who were arrested for allegedly killing an 11-year-old for rituals at Kasoa in the Central region.



The two, Felix Nyarko Anane and Nicholas Kini are standing trial for their role in the murder of the eleven-year-old.



The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo, said the accused – The accused persons were last Saturday arrested following the murder of Ishmael, a Class Four pupil, for ritual purposes.



The facts sheet of the Prosecutor suggests that for some time now Felix had been watching Ghana Television channels which entertained Mallams and other spiritualists to promote their prowess in making people instant millionaires.








