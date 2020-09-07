General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: 3 News

LPG Parl. Candidate promises GH¢200 per student in her constituency

LPG Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central Constituency, Gifty Hammond

The aspiring Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has explained that the people of Ghana are fed up with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Madam Gifty Hammond said these two political parties have ‘fooled’ Ghanaians with failed policies for long and it is time they were put aside to elect a new political party into the realm of Ghana.



The LPG candidate said this in an interview with Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Sunday.



“The people are tired of NDC and NPP. They have heard their messages and unfulfilled promises and they are fed up,” she explained.



“If a sitting president could be voted out in the first term of office, then it means the people are now discerning and they are now looking at what politicians can do.”



Madam Hammond said she joined the LPG because she shares the vision of the party which she believes would help the nation, especially, the youth.



“I am with the party because I share in their dreams and vision. The vision of providing quality education and jobs to the people.”



Employment



The LPG candidate said she would open an office in the Ayawaso Central Constituency that would give people the chance to learn a trade.



“I will open offices in the constituency where people can go and apply or learn a trade. We will set them up and give them every business.”



She said “as a school owner…I know what parents go through in paying their fees so every child would be given GH¢200 monthly should I become the MP in 2020 elections”.

