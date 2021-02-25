General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Youth and Sports Minister-designate faces Appointments Committee

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister-nominee for Youth and Sports takes his turn before Parliament’s Appointments Committee to convince members of the committee on why he should be approved to lead the sector.



After a successful spell at the National Service Secretariat where he served as Executive Director, Ussif has been elevated to take charge of a ministry which until the arrival of Isaac Asiamah had arguably the highest attrition rate in the country



When he appears before the committee, Mustapha Ussif will answer questions on his time at the NSS. Despite progress made, the scheme still encounters challenges on registration and posting of personnel.



He will also be questioned on government’s plan for the sporting sector, specifically the development of grassroot and school sports as well as the Ghana Premier League which has been hit with the coronavirus pandemic.



Ghana has not won a trophy at senior level for nearly four decades so he will likely be quizzed on that.



The construction of ten youth resource centres which begun under Isaac Asiamah will also feature in the vetting.



His plans for the youth of the country and issues surrounding the National Youth Authority will very likely come up.



