General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's outlined compelling content

play videoThese events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube

It's yet another day and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.



For today’s itinerary, caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, will make a presentation to the Parliament on the government’s 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement.



He is expected to announce enhanced revenue measures in the 2021 budget amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the economy.



Watch the stream below:



