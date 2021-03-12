You are here: HomeNews2021 03 12Article 1202776

General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's outlined compelling content

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube play videoThese events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube

It's yet another day and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, will make a presentation to the Parliament on the government’s 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement.

He is expected to announce enhanced revenue measures in the 2021 budget amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the economy.

Watch the stream below:

Join our Newsletter