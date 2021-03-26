LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's compelling content

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
It's yet another end of the week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.
For today’s itinerary, a range of exciting programmes will air on GhanaWeb TV.
This would include the President's nominee for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta who will today Friday, March 26, 2021 continue his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
The development comes after Mr Ofori-Atta was not able to complete the entire process yesterday due to his health condition.
