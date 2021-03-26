LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's compelling content

You are here: HomeNews2021 03 26Article 1215772

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's yet another end of the week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, a range of exciting programmes will air on GhanaWeb TV.

This would include the President's nominee for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta who will today Friday, March 26, 2021 continue his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The development comes after Mr Ofori-Atta was not able to complete the entire process yesterday due to his health condition.

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.

Stay tuned.

Watch the feed below:

