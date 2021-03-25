You are here: HomeNews2021 03 25Article 1214635

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's compelling content

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube play videoThese events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube

It's yet another day of the week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, a range of exciting programmes such as Say It Loud, Sports Check will air on GhanaWeb TV.

Also, the President's nominee for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will today, Thursday, March 25, 2021 undergo his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The development comes after Mr Ofori-Atta had to reschedule his vetting over health complications as a result of testing positive for coronavirus in December 2020.

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.

Stay tuned.

Watch the feed below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment