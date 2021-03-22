LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's compelling content

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's yet another start of the week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.



For today’s itinerary, an episode of the Untold, Talkertainment and many other exciting programmes will air on GhanaWeb TV.



Parliament will also convene in the House later today, March 22, 2021 after it approved the 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement of government on Friday, March 19, 2021.



These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the feed below:



