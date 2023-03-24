LIVESTREAMING: Voting ends, all six ministerial nominees approved

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament concluded the debate on the Appointments Committee's report on six ministerial nominees by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



After debates on Thursday, March 23, voting was set out today and at the end of the voting process, all six nominees were passed.



KT Hammond polled 154 votes, Bryan Acheampong polled 167 votes, Stephen Asamoah Boateng got 147 votes.



Mohammed Adam, Osei Bonsu Amoah and Stephen Amoah polled 152, 149 and 146 votes respectively.



The nominees needed at least 138 votes each to be passed.



Meanwhile, there is a debate on deciding on whether or not to take the vote on the remaining two Supreme Court justice nominees appointed by Akufo-Addo.



Out of the four that were appointed, two of them were approved, leaving George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



Watch the livestream below



