LIVESTREAMING: Vice President Bawumia holds 2021 closing session of Ramadan Tafsir

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is currently holding a closed section to mark the 2021 Ramadan Tafsir at Abbosey Okai Central Mosque in Accra.



The Ramadan Tafsir forms part of a commentary and explication aimed at explaining the meanings of the Holy Qur'an towards the end of the fasting period for the Muslim faithful.



The Muslim Holy month of Ramadan this year started on April 13 following the sighting of the moon over the city of Mecca with a rather different feeling as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic still raging globally.



At the beginning of the fast, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia admonished all Muslims to use the occasion to reflect and renew their faith in Allah.



He also urged all to observe the COVID-19 protocols during and after the holy month.



Watch the stream below:



