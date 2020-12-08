General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Updates on wins and losses in Ghana's election

Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidates John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan

It's Day 2 of the GhanaWeb Election Desk coverage of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election which is currently at the vote collation stage.



There's been a lot of wins and losses in this election which the NPP is bent on winning while the NDC looks forward to taking back the presidency it lost in 2016.



GhanaWeb will continue to bring you its novel livestreaming throughout the election until the winners of both the presidential and parliamentary elections are declared.



Watch Day 2 of the GhanaWeb Election Desk livestream below.







In case you missed our livestream yesterday, follow it below:









