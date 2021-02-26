General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Trade Minister-designate, Alan Kyerematen faces Appointments Committee

play videoAlan Kyerematen, Trade and Industry Minister-designate

The President's nominee for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen will take his turn before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday 26, 2021.



The nominee is being vetted in fulfilment of constitutional requirement having had his name submitted by the President to the House as part of persons that would occupy ministerial roles.



Alan Kyerematen was renominated by the President to serve a second term as Trade and Industry minister-designate.



He has been known to be at the forefront of spearheading some of President Akufo-Addo's industrialization agenda such as the One District, One Factory and has participated in major trade-related decisions.



Parliament's Appointment Committee has so far vetted 26 out of the number presented to the Committee in line with the constitution.



The Committee, after its completed the vetting process will make a verdict of approval or rejection of the nominees.



Watch the stream below:



