General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Regional Ministers vetting

Parliament’s Appointment Committee continues its vetting of Ministerial nominees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his second term government.



The Committee is currently vetting Nominees for the various regions having already concluded their vetting of sector ministers last week.



Appearing before the Committee today are the Ministers designate for the Greater Accra, Eastern and Bono Regions.



In all the president submitted the names of 46 individuals for vetting and the number includes sector ministers designate as well as the 16 regional ministers designate.



Watch today’s Ministers vetting below:



