General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Public Engagement on coronavirus vaccination roll out plan

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is minister-designate for Information

The Ministry of Information is holding a press briefing to update the country on the government’s plans to procure vaccines for the citizens against the novel coronavirus.



Minister-designate of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is addressing the presser.



Ghana, as announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to take delivery of its first batch of the vaccine by March, 2021.



Speaking on Citi TV, Dr Nsiah-Asare said that government has divided the populace into four categories, based on which the vaccination exercise will be carried out.



The categories include frontline workers, people with some form of health risk and co-morbidities, workers who offer essential services and the arms of government and the remaining population.



He stated that the first batch of the vaccine will be the COVAX vaccine. Dr Nsiah-Asare noted that the government will also get assistance from some international organizations.



Watch the live stream below:



