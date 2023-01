General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Account Committee has begun public hearing on the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report on Public Accounts of Ghana – MDAs.



The Public Accounts Committee started public hearings on the report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana- Ministries, Departments and Other Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended 31st December, 2020, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.



